Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Teenie Weenie Flippers Bikini

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini is getting noticed and herself throwing out the mega thumbs-up in her teenie weenie white bikini. The 27-year-old country queen, gearing up for yet another guest judging appearance on The Voice tonight, was all legs and bronzed skin in an update shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers today, with the "homecoming queen?" singer posting a massive "photo dump" to kick off the week. Kelsea, who has been replacing Kelly Clarkson on the competition series, was all smiles as she shared her weekend activities, and it opened with a bikini bang and some flippers.

It's Always Bikini Season

Kelsea Ballerini bikini selfie
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kelly Clarkson watches The Battles remotely while Kelsea fills her shoes. Shoes were definitely featured in the blonde's post today, with an aquatic theme seeing the singer opening with a big grin from under a hat and wearing the tiniest of sporty and skimpy white bikinis.

Kelsea, who had been snapped on a wooden deck overlooking lake waters, was flaunting her super-trim figure as she delivered the A-OK sign, with the "kelsea" singer bending one leg and wearing blue flippers on her feet.

See The Photo Below!

A quick swipe to the right showed a little more of how the Tennessee native has been spending her time. Nature, trees, and a blue sky in the second image showed fine spring weather, with a romantic sunset and ocean snap also showing the star with husband Morgan Evans. A smoothie checked boxes for Instagram's adored food trend as the third photo showed a table, drink, and shades, with other images seeing Kelsea hanging with a friend.

"Photo dump," the hit-maker captioned her photos. See more snaps after them, where you can swipe right. 

Scroll For More Photos!

Kelsea has been personally thanked by American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, who has fallen ill and is taking time off The Voice. The morning show host and singer tweeted out to Kelsea, writing:

"Thank you so much @KelseaBallerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather!I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on."

Kelsea, meanwhile, sent her own message, and it was honoring Kelly. Scroll for the video.

Keeping Kelly Clarkson's Seat Warm

Posting a video from her set fill-in ahead of the weekend, Ballerini shouted out Clarkson, writing:

"When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton 😂for making me feel like part of the @nbcthevoice family. I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds."

Kelsea continues to promote her 2020-released "kelsea" album, plus its "Ballerini" re-vamp. Her post today quickly snagged a like from reality star Kristin Cavallari.

