Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Teenie Weenie Flippers Bikini

Kelsea Ballerini is getting noticed and herself throwing out the mega thumbs-up in her teenie weenie white bikini. The 27-year-old country queen, gearing up for yet another guest judging appearance on The Voice tonight, was all legs and bronzed skin in an update shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers today, with the "homecoming queen?" singer posting a massive "photo dump" to kick off the week. Kelsea, who has been replacing Kelly Clarkson on the competition series, was all smiles as she shared her weekend activities, and it opened with a bikini bang and some flippers.