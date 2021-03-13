NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Still Bring In Another Quarterback, Even After Signing Cam Newton

The New England Patriots just answered one of the biggest offseason questions by re-signing Cam Newton, but some team insiders suggest that there could still be more competition coming for the former NFL MVP.

The team announced this week that Newton would be returning after an up-and-down season in which he struggled with injuries and accuracy issues. Though Newton appears to be the presumed starter at the moment, there is belief that the team may have other plans over the long term and could still be looking for his eventual successor