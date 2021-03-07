NFL Rumors: Bears Could Include Khalil Mack In Trade For Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears could move the franchise's best defensive player as part of a deal to land Russell Wilson, a new report indicates.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been thrust into NFL trade rumors after reports that he has become dismayed at the direction of the franchise and his lack of input into offensive plans. While he has been linked to a number of potential suitors, many have pegged the Chicago Bears as one of the most likely destinations -- though it would not come cheap for the Bears.