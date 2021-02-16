Jessie James Decker Is A ‘Dangerous Woman’ In Skimpy Bikini While Falling In The Ocean

The singer ended up with her booty in the air in a hilarious bikini clip.

Jessie James Decker shared a hilarious bikini video with fans this week that showed her channelling her inner Bond Girl in the ocean — before falling flat on her face. The country singer and reality star put her toned body on show as she shared two very different ways of exiting the water on Instagram on February 15.

The clip began with a sultry look at the mom of three as she sassily strut in striped multi-colored string bikini. Jessie wowed in a plunging top with two triangular pieces of material over her chest with strings tied around her neck and torso.

She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same print with two sets of strings over her hips.

Jessie pushed her soaking wet locks away from her face as she waded through the water, à la Halle Berry in 2002’s Die Another Day. The clip was partially slowed down as she flashed her toned torso and sauntered past the person filming.

While all went well for the sexy shot, the second half wasn’t quite so elegant.

Jessie included a look at herself tripping and ending up neck deep in the water. The “I Look So Good (Without You)” hitmaker managed to keep her head above the waves as she rocked a sun hat and round sunglasses but fell onto her back before twisting around with her booty in the air.

In the caption, she asked her 3.5 million followers if they were a “dangerous woman” or if they were more about “drinking piña colada’s,” seemingly referencing the Ariana Grande song and Rupert Holmes’s “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

She tagged @GoDominicanRepublic, the official page of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, suggesting the video was taken during a vacation to the Caribbean country.

Fans flooded the comments section of the hilarious clip, which received more than 89,000 likes, over 1,200 comments, and was viewed 747,000-plus times.

“Laughing my butt off [crying laughing emoji.] I never get tired watching your videos lol – stunningly beautiful and hilarious!!” one person wrote.

“Hahaha this is amazing,” another commented.

“I’d like to think dangerous woman but it’s probably more like Piña colada’s,” a third joked with several crying laughing faces.

“What a body I am saying,” another wrote with two praising hands.

The latest look at her flawless figure came after the Eric & Jessie: Game On star shared a stunning shot of herself in a bright pink bikini in December.

Jessie gave the camera an over the shoulder look in the sultry outdoor shot, which she posted in celebration of “Thirst-Day.”

“Happy Thirst-day. Take your vitamins, drink your coffee, do your squats and make today count,” she captioned it, alongside the caption “#thirstday.”