Melissa Gorga Shakes Her Booty In A Strapless Dress & Welcomes The New Season Of ‘RHONJ’ With Her Family

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a new video with Instagram where she and her brood expressed her joy at the return of the Bravo series for its newest season with family dance. Melissa, husband Joe and children Antonia, Joey, and Gino gave a shimmy shake in the clip as they united to usher in the latest escapades of the Bravo friendship drama.

The show will air its first episode on February 17th and Melissa and her co-stars which include Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin will all be returning. However, it was not the stars of the drama that were seen in the clip. Rather it was the stars of Melissa’s life who gathered together to help the female head of their household promote the series.

On the left was Gino, who was dressed in an outfit that matched his younger brother Joey who stood to the extreme right of the quintet. The boys donned cream-colored sweaters with black pants and sneakers. Melissa’s husband Joe had on a look similar outfit to his sons and stood behind Gino as he moved back and forth.

Next to her father was Antonia. She looked lovely in a short, light-colored wrap dress with a skirt that hit the middle of her thighs. Her long, dark, curly hair was worn loose and framed her face. On her feet were a pair of strappy high heels in a light color.

Melissa looked every much a diva in a breathtaking black gown. The strapless creation hugged her body like a second skin. Her breasts were pushed up and she showed off deep cleavage that enhanced the sweetheart neckline of the formal dress. Silver strappy shoes were added to finish off her glamourous look.

According to a story posted by Bravo, Season 11 of RHONJ will bring some big and unexpected changes for the aforementioned cast of women. There have been some highly-charged feuds and major changes in their personal lives teased in a clip promoting the reality drama seen here.

Melissa’s followers loved the close relationship of the Gorga clan and posted their remarks regarding the video in its comments section.

“That is the royal family of New Jersey right there,” claimed one fan.

“Luv the show. Don’t let it get the best of you. Family first. Money isn’t everything, stay humble,” remarked a second follower.

“Oh the dude on the bottom right is killing the dance moves, he’s a cutie,” penned a follower of Joey.

“Antoniaaaa baby is all grown up,” claimed a fourth fan.