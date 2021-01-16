Ana Cheri Heats Up Instagram By Posing In The Buff For Soaking Wet Bathtub Snap

Ana Cheri is heating up Instagram from inside her bathtub.

The model took to the picture-sharing social media site to share a racy snap that showed her posing in the bath in the buff. The image showed Cheri relaxing face-down, with her arms crossed in front of her and her head resting on the edge of the tub. Cheri looked back and slightly away from the camera, with her wet curls sweeping over her forehead and her backside rising just above the surface of the water.

Cheri remained strategically situated so as not to break the site’s strict rules against overt nudity, but the racy snap still managed to capture some huge interest among her followers. The post racked up more than 80,000 likes and attracted plenty of compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, ending their comment with a long series of flattering emoji.

“Closest thing to perfection,” wrote another.

The post, which may be NSFW for some, can be seen here.

The image appeared to be part of a relaxing weekend for Cheri. Close to the same time she posted the revealing snap, she took to her Instagram stories to share some videos of her lounging in bed and watching movies, including a selfie video of herself lying face-down on her bed and kicking up her feet. She also shared some short clips of the movies she was picking, asking fans if they could guess what she was watching.

She ended the stories with a short video that showed her in the bath, but this time facing the camera and giving a sultry look to fans. Cheri leaned forward and placed her arm above her head in the brief clip, which came after another screenshot of the photo she had already posted. She again was careful not to show too much, leaning forward so as not to show off too much skin and put the clip at risk of running afoul of the site’s rules.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Those following Cheri on social media are likely used to seeing some racy snaps. The 34-year-old model regularly takes to social media to post revealing images, including some where she took to the great outdoors to show off. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted a recent Boomerang video that had her posing outdoors wearing just a pair of pink snow pants and suspenders — with nothing else on top. Like the bath image share this weekend, Cheri made sure the straps kept her covered just enough to remain within Instagram’s rules.