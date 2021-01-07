Charly Jordan Poses Provocatively On A Chair In Barely There Black Lace Lingerie

Charly Jordan went scantily clad in the latest addition to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, January 6. The model and DJ sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets in a set of skimpy lingerie.

The update contained a total of two photos that captured the 21-year-old posing in her kitchen. She was seen sitting on a retro red leather chair, first with one leg crossed over the other while biting one of her perfectly manicured fingers in a sensual manner.

She wore a sexy bra-and-panties combo in the steamy shot that left little to the imagination. The coordinated intimates included a black lace bra with thin satin straps and a wide neckline that showed off an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. It featured a flirty eyelash lace material along the hemlines of its underwire-style cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The blond bombshell added an oversized white button-up shirt as an extra layer to her look, though she quickly removed it for the second snap of the update. In that shot, Charly turned the chair around and straddled it in a provocative manner as she rested her toned arms over the back of the seat and gazed up at the camera with a soft smile across her face.

The pose gave a better look at the matching thong she sported for the sizzling photo op, which covered up only what was necessary of her lower half. Fans were treated to a peek at the star’s shapely thighs and curvy hips, as well as a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. It had thin, satin straps that were pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and flat tummy.

Her ombre locks were worn down in the double-pic update and styled in a deep middle part. She also added a gorgeous silver necklace with a dagger pendant and a set of dainty hoop earrings to give her racy ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the skin-baring snaps, awarding them more than 467,000 likes in less than a day’s time. An additional 1,334 notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“Starting the new year off right! You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“So cute omg,” praised another fan.

“Definition of perfection,” a third follower quipped.

“I love you so much,” added a fourth admirer.

Charly has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of sizzling uploads lately. Last month, the beauty sent temperatures soaring on her feed with a compilation of snaps that saw her enjoying a day on the beach in an impossibly tiny crocheted bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 528,000 likes and 1,404 comments to date.