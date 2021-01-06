Bruna Rangel Lima Wears Heart-Motif Booty Shorts In Hilarious TikTok Clip: ‘Sorry Babe, Maybe Next Time’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima shared a hilariously sexy TikTok with her 4.2 million followers. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 5, showed the celebrity laying on her stomach. Behind her, appeared to be her significant other with a knife and fork in hand, indicating that her buns were his next meal.

Bruna wore a pair of pale pink booty shorts that had red and whites hearts printed all over them. She teamed this with a skimpy black top which could hardly be seen thanks not only to her laying down but because her golden locks were covering it. A chunky silver chain was also present over one shoulder.

Laying on what appeared to be a bed, Bruna supported her head with her hand as she looked directly at the camera. In the background, her presumed boyfriend could be seen holding a knife and fork as he loomed over the top of Bruna. Tucked into the neck of his shirt was a red-and-white checkered napkin.

When the clip started, her boyfriend raised up from the ground and appeared ready to tuck into a delicious feast. Bruna told him, “No,” as if she were speaking to a small child. He responded as a toddler would and threw back his head to let out a childish wail. She then mouthed along to the audio, telling her boyfriend that he couldn’t “have that” as he pulled out his napkin and threw it down.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond on Instagram after she posted the clip. Within two hours, the video had already amassed an impressive 39,800 likes and more than 350 comments from her captivated fanbase. Over on TikTok, where the content originated from, there were 151,300 likes and upwards of 800 comments.

“That is exactly how I would react,” one follower replied in the comments section of Bruna’s Instagram account.

“Hahahaha. This is hilarious!!!!” a fan declared.

“Man he even had the knife and fork!! Lol,” another user stated.

“Love it,” a fourth person wrote.

Plenty of Bruna’s supporters found the clip hilarious and used only the crying-with-laughter emoji in order to show their appreciation. In addition, the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji also got a lot of attention from her fans.

Bruna often flaunts her famous buns when selecting content for her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her derriere while sitting on the back of a sofa. Wearing a skimpy bra and thong as well as lacy thigh-high stockings, her admirers were instantly captivated.