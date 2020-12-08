Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Hourglass Figure In Gold Metallic Swimsuit

Bruna Rangel Lima thrills many of her 4.2 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, December 8, with her latest share. The Brazilian model and fitness personality took to the social media app to post a series of snapshots of herself clad in a stylish swimsuit that highlighted her hourglass figure.

The three photos showed Lima striking different poses outside. In the first, she was kneeling down on the edge of a swimming pool, sitting back against her heels. She was shot from the left, and she turned her head to the left, glancing at the camera with soft eyes and lips pressed together. In the second, she took her hand to her head and placed one foot in front of her while looking at the viewer with her lips parted. The third was similar and showed her with her eyes closed.

Lima sported a bathing suit made from a gold metallic material that glistened against the sunlight. The suit looked like a two-piece but both parts attached via thin strings on the sides. It included a skimpy top with tiny triangles that showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. The bottoms bared her curvy hips while sitting low on the front, flaunting her tight stomach.

Lima wore her honey-colored hair in a middle part and styled in loose curls that she pulled over her right shoulder.

In the caption, Lima teased that she was “stuck in a daze.”

The post has attracted more than 68,700 likes and over 600 comments within four hours, proving her fans enjoyed the pictures. They took to the comments section to rave about Lima’s good looks, showering her with compliments in a host of languages.

“You are beyond gorgeous!!!” one user wrote, pairing the words with a couple of cats with heart eyes.

“I’m stuck in a daze too looking at you beautiful Bruna!” raved another fan.

“Beauty, innocence and elegance. If all of these words are collected in a woman, that woman is an angel of beauty,” a third admirer gushed.

“100 % unique beauty with such amazing perfection from top to bottom,” chimed in a fourth user.

Lima has been on fire this week. On Monday, December 7, she posted a video in which she sported a different bikini. As The Inquisitr has noted, she was promoting a drink by Bang Energy, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio. Her bikini was a bright pink color that contrasted with her tan complexion. The top featured small triangles with white accents that created geometric details.