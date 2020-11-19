Alexa Collins Slays In A Leopard-Print Bikini While Introducing Fans To Her Newest Family Member, Tzatziki

Alexa Collins looked smoking hot in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The November 19 update captured the model posing in a sexy bikini that did her nothing but favors.

The post included four photos that saw Alexis posing with the newest member of her family, a dog named Tzatziki. She posed outside in front of a house that had vines hanging from the roof. In the first image, the model faced her chest toward the camera, gazing into the lens with a slight smile. She held her pup in one hand and placed the opposite at her side.

Alexa opted for a leopard-print bikini that left little to the imagination. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Brb the label. She rocked a strapless top on her upper-half that was snug on her bust, allowing her to show off ample cleavage. It’s the low-cut neckline, and sexy fit left her bronze collar, arms, and shoulders on display for fans to admire. There was a small circular clasp between the cups, drawing further attention to her bombshell curves. The garment also featured a double set of straps that tied around her toned abs, highlighting her fit the frame.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were just as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The front rode a few inches below her navel, and its thin, string sides were snug on her hips. The high-rise design of the suit left her sculpted thighs in full view. She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. Alexa wore a chunky, gold necklace on her collar and a pair of hoop earrings to match.

The next image in the set was snapped at a closer angle as Alexa cuddled up next to the pooch. The third shot offered another great view of her stunning curves, and in the last photo, Alexa turned her figure in profile.

In her caption, Alexa shared that she loves her new “bug” so much, thanking Diamonds & Doggies for helping her find her “dream baby.” The post has been an instant hit with fans, earning over 12,000 likes and 260-plus comments.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, and the doggy is okay too,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of hearts.

“Always beautful with amazing perfect photos,” a second fan complimented.

“You are extremely beautiful woman,” a third gushed.

“Im crazy about u are such a stunningly amazing lady,” one more follower wrote with a few flames.