Lindsey Pelas’ Sensual Attributes Own The Frame In a Skimpy, Black Bikini Set

Model, social media star and podcaster Lindsey Pelas continues to offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of her 2021 calendar shoot. On Tuesday, November 17, the 29-year-old updated her popular Instagram feed with a series of snapshots taken from one of her shoots.

The sexy, multi-pic spread featured mirrored smartphone selfies of the Eyes Up Here host in a skimpy, black bikini set that enhanced her voluptuous attributes. Meanwhile, the intricately curled strands of her platinum blond hair could be seen blanketing her ample bosom.

Pelas captioned the provocative pictorial by hyping the forthcoming release of her calendar. She further confessed that putting it together had proved to be a significant undertaking, but she maintained that the offering would be a hit with her 8.7 million followers. Finally, the bodacious bombshell revealed that fellow model Khloe Terae would be guesting on the next episode of her podcast.

Within an hour of the update’s appearance, it had accrued well over 30,000 likes. Furthermore, Pelas’ fans had taken to the comments section in droves with virtual wolf whistles, words of praise and declarations of love.

“Tis the season to be Lindsey,” exclaimed one avid supporter. “Alright! Another calendar that I can worship and admire…”

“I don’t even care that you’re the sexiest woman alive and I melt every time I see you,” raved a second follower, who opined that her business sense was “so much hotter.”

“By the way, I’m wearing the smile you gave me,” wrote another impressed commenter.

“Wow,” added a fourth fan. “You are so beautiful.”

The former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month flashed a peace sign in the first two entries into her sultry slideshow. She also kept her glistening, muted mauve-hued lips parted slightly as she looked ahead in both shots.

The third slide found Pelas flashing a kissy face with her lips pursed and her right hand resting on her posterior. In the fourth shot, she had shifted the hand to the top of her head and her eyes were locked onto the screen of her device.

Pelas’ scanty, two-piece swim ensemble featured two triangular breast cups that were connected by thin strings at her center and around her neck. The garment offered an impressive view of her considerable cleavage. Meanwhile, her shapely hips were pleasingly hugged by her matching bikini bottom.

Bags filled with makeup and a variety of accessories lined the table in front of her as she posed and a monitor used for the shoot stood beside her.

Just a few days prior to posting her latest pictorial, Pelas ignited her profile by flaunting her bombshell curves in a skimpy, pink bikini that left little beyond her most intimate areas to the imagination.