Lea Michele Is Beaming As She Stands In The Sunshine: ‘Me And My Boy’

Lea Michele beamed as she stood in the sunshine and held her newborn son in a new Instagram photo. The former Glee and Scream Queens star welcomed the baby with husband, businessman Zandy Reich, on August 20. The little boy, named Ever Leo, is the couple’s first child.

In the photograph, Lea turned her head to the right and looked off-camera. She wore her dark hair long, loose, and wavy. The sun touched the left side of her face and illuminated her profile.

Lea appeared to have just about returned to her pre-pregnancy shape. She showed off her figure in a black bodysuit that had a low-cut back. The shoulder straps were on the thicker side. She also sported a pair of loose-fitting tan pants that had vertical, coordinating stripes of brown and gray.

Lea seemed to be blissful as she smiled in the photograph.

In her arms was Ever. The little boy was seen in a profile shot. The actress snuggled him against her chest. A small sliver of his face was seen. Ever wore a short-sleeved gray onesie. The 2-month-old had white socks on his tiny feet.

Lea stood behind a fence that appeared to surround a balcony area, likely at the California home she and Zandy share. The metal style feature added a dramatic element to the lush outdoor area. Beyond the fence line was a gorgeous vista that included lots of green foliage, including trees and bushes.

In the caption of the snap, Lea thanked Twilight star Nikki Reed for capturing the glorious shot. In response, the actress called the little boy “delish.”

Some of Lea’s other famous friends also commented on the image. These included High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Sarah Wright Olsen, and The Sopranos star Jamie Lyn Sigler, to name a few.

The actress appears to be relishing the experience of being a mother for the first time. She documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing many photos with her followers that displayed her growing belly.

Lea’s fans shared their own positive comments regarding the post.

“Love this so much!!!” wrote one fan, followed by two red emoji hearts.

“I am so happy for you Lea,” claimed a second follower.

“Oh this photo is gorgeous,” remarked a third Instagram user of the stunning pic.

“That’s what it’s all about right there,” stated a fourth fan of Lea’s happy expression caught in the snap.