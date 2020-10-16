Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Pink Pajamas With A Plunging Neckline

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy series of snaps in which she showcased her sculpted figure in sexy pajamas. The photos appeared to have been taken in her home, and in the first shot, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances was visible in the background.

The set Qimmah wore was from the brand Poser Parlour, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in checking out more from the company. The ensemble featured short sleeves that extended nearly all the way to her elbows, and had a collar with lapels that framed her elegant neck. The neckline plunged low, revealing a hint of cleavage as well as plenty of skin, and the entire set was crafted from a pink-and-white patterned fabric that looked stunning on her.

The button-down top was paired with tiny shorts that were barely visible from underneath the hem of her shirt, leaving her sculpted thighs on full display. She posed with her hand by her sides, staring right at the camera. She kept the accessories simple, adding a headband that appeared to be crafted from the same fabric. Her hair was loose, the curls tumbling down her chest and back in an effortless style.

She spun around in the third shot, showing off the back of the ensemble. The fabric clung to her pert posterior, highlighting her ample assets, and she had her eyes closed, a seductive expression on her face. Her long locks tumbled down her back and her features looked flawless in the image.

Qimmah shared a few additional shots with different poses, including a few in which she flashed a joyful smile at the camera, and she paired the series of snaps with a thoughtful caption. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 29,900 likes within nine hours of going live. It also racked up 394 comments from her audience.

“I love it you are growing into the best version of yourself baby,” one fan wrote.

“Love this PJ set on you!” another chimed in.

“You truly are the most captivating and exquisite being in the entire galaxy,” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous lady,” yet another follower added, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah flaunted her muscular physique in a steamy double update. She rocked a cropped black t-shirt and matching booty shorts, and posed while in the middle of a workout, surrounded by dumbbells. A thin sheen of sweat covered her enviable figure, and she had her hair pulled back away from her face as she got into “beast mode,” as the caption indicated.