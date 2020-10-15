Anna Vakili Looks Super Hot In A Minuscule White Bikini

On Thursday, October 15, British model and TV personality Anna Vakili took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.2 million fans to a very hot photo.

In the snapshot, the 30-year-old model rocked a minuscule white bikini which accentuated her curvaceous figure. The top consisted of triangular cups and thin straps, while its plunging neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Anna teamed the top with matching bottoms which were tied high on her hips. The tiny garment not only drew attention to her taut stomach but also put her toned thighs on full display.

Anna wore her wet tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two gold bracelets and a ring.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Cove Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model had been vacationing last week. The shoot took outdoors, during the day. To pose, Anna stood with her legs partially submerged in a swimming pool. She placed one of her hands on a railing and touched her head with the other hand. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Anna wrote that she has been missing her stay in Dubai. She also informed users through a tag that her bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Bahimi.

Within nine hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 35,000 likes. In addition, many of Anna’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 130 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Omg, you are absolutely stunning. Look at that bod!!” one of her fans commented.

“Your figure is so perfect, Anna. Looking amazing,” chimed in another user.

“Wow, very, very sexy!! Your swimsuit looks fabulous, especially the drawstring closure on the bottoms,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are really the one!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “body goals,” “smokeshow,” and “you’re unreal,” to let Anna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and celebrities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Brooke Lynette, Belle Hassan, Shaughna Phillips, and Kendall Rae Knight.

Anna posted several pictures from her recent vacation to wow her admirers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 9, she uploaded a snap in which she rocked a black bodycon dress that perfectly hugged her buxom physique. To date, the snapshot has garnered more than 23,000 likes.