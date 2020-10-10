Abby Dowse Brandishes Taut Booty In Ultra-Revealing, White Swimsuit

Aussie influencer and fitness model Abby Dowse has shown a tendency to tease her 2.4 million followers on Instagram with multiple looks at her athletic body in the same skimpy outfit. On Saturday, October 10, the 31-year-old did so once again with a second snapshot of herself wearing nothing but an ultra-revealing, one-piece swimsuit and a red stocking cap.

Earlier on the same day, The Inquisitr had shared a photo update from Dowse in the same outfit as she posed provocatively on her knees with her legs spread and both of her hands tucked back behind her head. Her body’s position in that picture combined with the tight angle of the camera made for a tempting, front-view display of her sinuous figure and perky bust. With the more recent shot, the social media star provided her fans with a different angle, as she was snapped from behind while leaning over a table.

In the caption that accompanied the picture, Dowse claimed that her cat Lily — who was partially visible in the background — had requested the booty shot. In any case, her fans clearly appreciated another look at her body in the familiar outfit, as a number of admirers took to the post’s comments section with words of praise and virtual catcalls for the sultry backside display.

“Please keep giving Lily what she wants,” joked one follower; a sentiment that was echoed multiple times throughout the thread.

“One of the hottest girls on the planet,” gushed a second supporter.

“Great Tan, Yummy Bummy,” wrote a third commenter.

“Such a Bootyful view,” added another enamored admirer, who also included a slew of peach emoji.

Dowse was snapped indoors once again in the photo as she leaned over the white coffee table with her elbows and chest resting on top of it. Meanwhile, her shins were laying flat on a similarly bright carpet with her knees bent and one foot crossed over the other. As her right forearm extended across the tabletop on the near side, she used her left hand to prop her head up while she peered back into the camera’s lens. All the while, her face smoldered and her lips were seductively pursed.

Due to its contrast amid a room full of mostly white decore, her red cap was prominent on the frame, along with her flowing, blond locks and the slightly bronzed skin of her nearly-bare posterior and legs. Dowse’s famously taut derrière protruded upward slightly as the model arched her back while bracing her weight against the table.

The Sydney, Australia native’s latest sexy share made a big impact on Instagram, notching almost 15,000 double-taps in just a few hours.