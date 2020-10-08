Ester Expósito Stuns In Red Bikini In New Instagram Update

Ester Expósito made her 25.6 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on October 7. The Elite star rocked a red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insanely toned figure.

In the update, Ester was snapped lounging on a white blanket, clad in her scanty bathing suit. She leaned on her back and used her right arm as support. Notably, the Spanish actress spiced things up as her hand was seen tugging at her bottoms. She positioned one thigh over the other as she tilted her head to the side.

Ester placed her left hand on her head, sort of like shielding her eyes from the shot. She looked straight into the camera and gave a seductive stare.

Ester flashed her curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured padded cups that failed to cover the entirety of her bust. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her cleavage. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, accentuating her slim arms.

She sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some fans went crazy over her flat tummy and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The high-cut design also helped accentuate her curvy hips.

For the occasion, Ester opted to tie her blond locks into a ponytail. The hairstyle suited her nicely, and it kept all of the strands away from her face and body. Her nails were painted with red polish, matching her bikini.

The model wrote a short caption in Spanish. According to Google Translate, it meant “nap in the sun.” Like most of her posts, this new addition proved to be a big hit. As of this writing, the latest share received more than 7.2 million likes and over 37,000 comments. Countless fans and followers from all over the globe dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“OMG! I am so obsessed with this. You look so good, and always have been. I enjoyed your teen show, and ever since, I have been hooked with your acting,” one of her fans wrote.

“A fan here from the United States. You are so beautiful. You are my favorite character on the show, and I enjoyed all your looks there,” added another follower.

“What a beauty! So enchanting. You are so flawless!” gushed a third social media user, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.