JoJo Reveals What’s Underneath Her Sweats In Sizzling Red Lingerie Photo

The singer proudly showed off a lacy look from Rihanna's line.

JoJo gave fans a look at what’s underneath her clothes in a risqué new Instagram upload. The singer showed some serious skin in a stunning photo shared on Thursday, October 1, as she posed in a sexy red lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

The photo showed the “Leave (Get Out)” singer while she posed seductively in front of an illuminated mirror in a two-piece co-ord. JoJo put her left hand on her head and placed her other on her chest as her long, wavy hair cascaded over her right shoulder.

She flashed her seriously toned torso in between a lacy red underwired bra with satin cups and a small gold ring in the center of her chest.

The star, who’s an ambassador for Rihanna’s collection, paired it with tiny matching red underwear. The bottoms featured a small piece of material held up by two thin sets of strings. One pulled up in line with her bellybutton, while the other stretched over her hips.

She posed in front of a white door and multi-colored shower curtain and revealed her multiple tattoos, including a paragraph of text on her left bicep and the intimate tattoo she has on her lower hip. JoJo accessorized with several bracelets on her left wrist which blended in with further inkings near her hand.

The photo definitely got her 1.9 million followers’ pulses racing and even caught the attention of some famous faces.

“Yes sis killing um softly,” The Masked Singer judge and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger wrote in the comments section.

“I would just like to thank Rihanna for her part making you a savage ambassador,” a fan added with a prayer hands emoji.

“Id never wear clothes if I looked like that,” another comment read with a heart eye face and fire symbol.

Actor Francia Raísa also shared her appreciation by commenting with five heart eye emoji.

JoJo’s latest jaw dropping snap has received more than 175,000 likes and over 2,700 comments.

The “Comeback” hitmaker regularly shows off different racy looks from Savage X Fenty on Instagram.

Last month, she put all her obvious hard work at the gym on show in a black lace co-ord from the line as she struck a seductive pose outside.

That time, the Aquamarine actress showed off long, pink hair and gave the camera a very sultry look with an unbuttoned silk shirt draped around her shoulders.

“Full moon lighting,” JoJo wrote in the caption.