Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Skintight Jeans & Crop Top For Gorgeous Instagram Upload

Yanet Garcia shared a stunning photo via her Instagram page on Sunday. She posed for the upload in a gorgeous setting and she wore a casual outfit that perfectly highlighted her killer curvy physique.

The geotag of the snapshot signaled that Yanet was in the city of Santiago, Mexico for this particular moment. The Instagram influencer’s fans know that she is originally from Mexico and this seemed to be an area that held a special place in her heart.

The 29-year-old, who had at one point been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” while she worked for a television station in Mexico, struck a sultry position as she showed off her figure. She was photographed from the side as she stood on the cracked concrete sidewalk in front of the wall of a building.

Mountains were in the distance and some beautiful architectural details could be seen on the buildings along the street where she posed. The sky appeared to be a bit hazy, the muted sunlight diffused into light colors of yellow, purple, and blue.

Yanet’s long auburn tresses tumbled over one shoulder and down her back. She had dark sunglasses over her eyes as she looked off in the distance and seemed to maintain a serene expression on her face.

The popular fitness model wore a white cropped T-shirt that exposed a portion of her chiseled abs and highlighted her busty assets. She added light-blue denim jeans on her lower half and they showcased her curvy booty and shapely thighs.

Yanet arched her back slightly as she posed, her derriere nearly touching the wall behind her. One leg was bent and seemed placed slightly ahead of the other, likely in an effort to enhance her jaw-dropping curves.

“LOVE this pic Yanet!!!” raved one fan.

“What a beautiful view! Oh also, nice mountain,” teased another fan.

The caption for this post was written entirely in Spanish. According to Google Translate, it was a note encouraging people not to let anybody define their limits based on where they came from. Rather, Yanet suggested, people’s souls shaped their only limits.

Folks were quick to respond to this Sunday upload. In less than an hour, more than 115,000 of her 13.4 million followers had already liked the post. Hundreds of fans commented as well, with most of the notes written in Spanish. Those that were in English, however, were filled with praise for Yanet’s incredible figure.

“Hard work pays off!!!” declared a supporter of Yanet’s.

Magnificent Yanet!!!”

Yanet’s millions of supporters clearly loved both the view of Santiago in the background and the curves of the 29-year-old Mexican native in the foreground. The comments filled with emoji were plentiful as people raved over the beauty in this snap and the model’s phenomenal curves were perfectly highlighted by her casual, yet somewhat revealing, ensemble.