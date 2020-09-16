Bru Luccas Flaunts Assets In White Bikini For Latest Instagram Update

Brazilian Instagram model Bru Luccas took to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, sharing a sizzling update where she announced a new promotion while rocking a set of revealing swimwear that left little to the imagination.

In the new photo, Bru looked gorgeous in a white bikini top, which she mostly wore unbuttoned to reveal much of her abundant cleavage. She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms, which had a low-cut design that allowed her to flaunt her flat tummy and show off much of her curvy hips. She wore her long brown hair parted on one side, letting it flow down her shoulder.

It appeared that Bru was photographed in a living room for the shoot. A beige-colored couch with one pillow on top of it was visible in the background. The model flashed a smile at the camera, rocking a pair of eyeglasses and holding two protein bars from Barebells in each of her hands. She completed her look with a bright red coat of polish on her nails.

In the caption, Bru noted that Barebells protein bars are now available in the U.S., adding that her followers have a chance to win a box of the product by joining a contest. She explained the rules of the contest and added a couple of hashtags to further promote the company.

In the 15 hours since she uploaded the photo on Instagram, it has received close to 54,000 likes from her 3.3 million-strong fanbase. Hundreds of users also took to the comments section, showing their admiration for Bru in a variety of languages and using a wide variety of emoji. Several of them, however, took the laconic route and posted one-word replies, many of which referred to the model as “Maravilhosa” — the Portuguese word for “wonderful,” according to Google Translate.

“Stop being so efing [sic] beautiful!!!!” exclaimed one commenter.

“Stunning Elegant Exquisite Beauty Mesmerising,” gushed a second follower, adding a slew of crown, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji to their reply.

“Simply stunning,” wrote a third fan, who prefaced their comment with a red rose emoji.

It’s not unusual for Bru to amaze her followers with her swimwear photos and videos, much as she did over the weekend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a racy light blue bikini that appeared to have a 1950s-inspired design. The social media personality showed off her dance moves in a brief video that, just as usual, drew attention to her enviable assets.