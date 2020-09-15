Witney Carson Shares 23-Week Baby Bump As ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premieres Without Her: ‘It Is Bittersweet’

Dancing with the Stars looks different this fall in a lot of ways, including the fact that neither Witney Carson nor Lindsay Arnold is participating. Both professional dancers are expecting babies soon, and Witney shared an adorable baby bump update as Monday’s premiere aired.

Witney announced her pregnancy about two months ago. She is expecting her little boy with husband Carson McAllister in February, and as a result of this family expansion, she decided to sit out DWTS his fall.

When confirming that decision for fans about six weeks ago, Witney indicated that it was due to the pregnancy as well as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it appears that she is keeping tabs on it all from her home in Utah with her husband.

In her caption, Witney acknowledged that it felt somewhat bittersweet to be watching rather than participating in Season 29. She noted that the series had been a big part of her life for eight years now, and this was the first one where she hadn’t been a member of the cast.

The dancer added that she was already missing performing for everybody. At the same time, she noted, she was quite grateful to be experiencing this pregnancy. She wished all of her friends good luck and promised that she would cheer everybody on throughout their debut performances.

The photo that Witney shared showed her baby bump and she noted she was now 23-weeks along. She snapped the selfie while turned to the side in what appeared to be her living room and fans went crazy over it.

Witney wore a comfortable gray dress that ended a couple of inches above her knees. She wore a unique denim jacket over it that seemed to have knit sleeves, and she wore her blond tresses pulled back into a low, messy bun.

“You have definitely popped! Looking amazing!! Dwts really won’t be the same without you this season!!” one fan commented.

“We are going to miss you so much! Been a fan since SYTYCD days!!” shared someone else, referencing her time on So You Think You Can Dance many years ago.

“I am going to miss you! Hope you’re back next season!” declared another supporter.

“Definitely miss you on DWTS but so extremely happy for you and your bundle of joy!” said someone else.

The upload and caption received nearly 100,000 likes from Witney’s 1.2 million followers, and about 500 people commented as well. While Dancing with the Stars fans may be disappointed that she’s not a cast member this time around, everybody was thrilled that she seems to be enjoying this journey so much.