Suzy Cortez Poses Naked With A Soccer Ball In Sizzling New Update

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram share is getting plenty of attention, for one pretty obvious reason. The model and social media star took to her page on September 4 to share a sizzling snapshot that captured her wearing nothing at all.

The sultry update combined Cortez’s passion for modeling with her passion for soccer. Cortez raised both arms over her head and held a soccer ball that was decorated with green, black, red, and blue detailing. She tilted her head to the side with her lips slightly parted as she shot an alluring stare into the camera.

The Brazilian-born beauty posed in the nude, leaving her rock-hard body on full display. Her muscular arms were perfectly tanned, as was the rest of her figure. The model left ample amounts of underboob and sideboob on display but covered the rest of her chest with a black rectangle with the words “Bartomeu Out.” The words are a reference to the drama that’s been playing out between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona’s President, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Cortez used the same black box on her lower-half to cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. She left enough of her figure uncovered to flaunt her curvaceous hips and shapely thighs. Her sculpted abs were entirely on display. Keeping with the sporty-chic theme, Cortez pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high ponytail and a few loose strands fell over her eye.

She posed outside, in front of a chain-linked fence. The background behind her was dark, ensuring that she remained the focal point of the steamy shot.

In the caption of the image, she used several hashtags that showed her support for Messi and expressed her dislike for Bartomeu.

Within hours, more than 15,000 people double-tapped the “like” button while 180-plus flocked to the comments section. Most social media users complimented Cortez on her bombshell figure while a few more weighed in on the sports debate.

“SUZY YOU ARE MY HERO, MY SUPER WOMAN, YOU HIT THE HAMMER ON THE NAIL,” one Instagrammer gushed, adding a few flames and heart emoji.

“Very beautiful body,” a second social media user commented.

“Don’t worry, he already said that Messi’s money remains,” a third fan chimed in.

“This looks perfect. I Like this pictures and your Body,” a fourth added.

This is not the first time Cortez has shown off her figure while keeping sports in mind. Earlier this week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Cortez rocked a crop top and panties while posing behind a soccer goal.