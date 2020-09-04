‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Gives Birth To Her First Child: ‘Our Hearts Are So Full’

She and husband Ryan Biegel shared the infant's first photo with Instagram.

The Kitchen star Katie Lee gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Biegel, a daughter named Iris Marion, on September 2. Katie shared an image from shortly after the newborn’s arrival with her 814,000 Instagram followers, who delighted in the wonderful news after following the television star throughout her pregnancy on the social media site.

Katie was captured after the baby’s birth in a snapshot taken while she lay in her hospital bed. Her upper body was bare and covered by the baby’s blanket. Her hospital gown was pushed down to her elbows for mother and daughter bonding.

She glowed with love for her child as she looked protectively upon the infant.

Katie’s dark hair lay across her white pillow. Her eyes were downcast. Her left arm cradled Iris’ bottom while her right was wrapped protectively around her back.

Iris made her debut on social media wearing a cute cap. It was pink and appeared to be made of a soft, stretchy material. It had a small bow detail. She was wrapped in a white hospital blanket that featured a pink and white stripe atop it.

In the caption, Katie posted the baby’s date of birth as well as a statement from both she and her husband regarding the arrival of their little girl.

Katie’s fellow Food Network stars were thrilled for their pal. These included her The Kitchen stars Jeff Mauro, and Sunny Anderson. Also adding comments was Alex Guarnaschelli, Giada DeLaurentiis, Valerie Bertinelli, Zac Young, and Jet Tila.

Former The Chew host Carla Hall, lifestyle experts Hilaria Baldwin and Gretta Monahan, Today host Hoda Kotb, decorator Nate Berkus and The Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott were just some of Katie’s celebrity friends that expressed their joy over the infant’s arrival.

Fans of the celebrity chef were thrilled. They shared their sweet remarks in the comments section of the share.

“Oh my! Just Beautiful! Congratulations Katie + Ryan Happy Birthday to your daughter,” said one follower.

“Beautiful name, beautiful family. Congrats to you both!” shared a second fan.

“Couldn’t be happier for you!!! Enjoy every second! Sending lots of love.” stated a third Instagram user.

“Congratulations!!! God bless the little one with a long, happy, healthy life and many blessings!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Katie documented her pregnancy journey on the social media sharing site via cooking demonstrations, where she whipped up the foods she craved, as well as a touching image of her standing in a cornfield, imitating a pose similar to one taken of her mother when she was heavily pregnant with Katie. That image can be seen here.