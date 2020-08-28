Suzy Cortez Shows Off Her Pageant-Winning Derriere In Ultra-Scant String Bikini

Brazilian model, influencer and fitness aficionado Suzy Cortez has once again brought the sizzle to her steamy Instagram feed with a tempting bikini update. In the Friday, August 28 post, the 30-year-old included a snapshot that exhibited her famously sculpted and shapely assets in exquisite detail as she wore nothing but an ultra-scant, two-piece swimsuit.

The close-up, rear-view shot left little doubt as to why Cortez was twice crowned the winner of the São Paulo-based Miss BumBum pageant (in 2015 and 2019). And fans were quick to share their love for her ample hindquarters and other sensuous attributes in a very public way in the post’s comment thread.

“Wow,” exclaimed one fan, who couldn’t help but profess their feelings. “I love you.”

“Looking so hot,” opined another admirer.

“Very beautiful,” added a third commenter.

Cortez was captured on her knees in the picture with her back turned to the camera. However, her head was turned back to the left, allowing her to peer directly into its lens with a smoldering gaze as the photo was snapped. As she did so, she kept her eyelids partially constricted in a seductive manner while parting her full, pink lips and biting down on one of the white temples of her sunglasses.Playboy

Meanwhile, a few loose strands of the Playboy alum’s lengthy dark locks draped over her eyes, adding to her air of mystery. The rest of it curled around her neck and appeared to blanket her shoulder, chest and tummy on the right side.

Cortez braced the weight of her upper body with her left arm, which allowed to well-defined musculature of her bicep and triceps to stand out.

Save for the ultra-thin neck and back straps of her stringy bikini top and the small patch of fabric that made up her thong bottom, the whole of Cortez’s body on the rear side was completely bare. And while her toned back and waist and her thick thighs were pleasingly evidenced as a result, none of her features dominated the frame like her cheeky, well-built booty.

The proximity of her famous behind to the camera in the shot allowed for a close look at Cortez’s birthmark just below her cheek, which one fan noted had a distinctly apropos heart shape.

Cortez’s latest bikini post blew up in short order on Instagram, inspiring her admirers to the tune of almost 20,000 double-taps in just under an hour after having appeared on her feed. Moreover, hundreds of affirming replies were posted in the comment thread.

