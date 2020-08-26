Laura Sagra Sizzles As She Poses In Green And Black Bikini

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 903,000 followers with her recent swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 25, showed the celebrity in a seated position as she showed off her revealing attire.

Laura chose to wear a khaki-and-black bikini. The top featured green cups and black piping. A small keyhole detail in the front revealed some of the celebrity’s cleavage as she sat on a mat. The bikini briefs also displayed the same piping detail.

Her blond locks were parted to one side and hung down in messy waves behind her shoulders. As a song played in the background, Laura brushed her locks away from her face before pulling them up into a loose ponytail. She then let her tresses drop down once more as she smiled at her intended audience.

She sat with her legs to one side. This position not only highlighted her toned thighs but her killer abs as well.

The video seemed to have been taken inside her house. Behind her, a white dining table and matching chairs could be seen. This appeared to be situated in front of her kitchen. To one side was a small potted plant as well as a bigger one that was perched on top of a wooden stand.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within five hours, the photo had already amassed more than 21,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

Many of the comments were in different languages.

“Bellisima,” one follower wrote in Italian the comments section. According to a Google translation, this means “Gorgeous.”

“Guapísima,” a fan stated in Spanish, which translates to “gorgeous” or “beautiful,” according to Reverso Context.

“Beautifull lady,” said another user.

“Wow,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. As is usual with Laura’s posts, the most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, some liked to use the muscly arm as well since the model often shares workout clips with her followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent exercise clip showed Laura sharing several cardio exercises that her supporters could utilize if they hoped to achieve her level of fitness. In that video, she wore a teeny black bikini with a sheer top over it as she performed the various moves.