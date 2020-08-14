Ainsley Rodriguez Shakes Her Body In Thong Briefs In An 80s-Inspired Dance Video

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers after posting an upload where she danced along with two friends in a fun 1980s inspired video. In her caption, Rodriguez explained that the upload was actually a behind the scenes clip from a retro-themed commercial for streaming device Roku.

For the occasion, Rodriguez wore a purple crop top. It was sleeveless in a classic muscle-tee style, allowing the fitness model to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. The cropped hemline also made sure that her washboard abs were on full display for the duration of the dance routine.

Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of high-waisted briefs. In keeping with the retro theme, they were likewise a bright color, though this time a stunning aqua shade. The high-waisted cut was sure to emphasize the Miami-based beauty’s hourglass figure, and a cheeky thong cut in the back showcased even more of her enviable curves.

However, despite the revealing nature of the garment, Rodriguez nevertheless joked in her caption that she and one of her colleagues had laughingly called the briefs “diapers.”

Rodriguez completed the attire with a matching blue stretchy headband and white ankle socks and sneakers. The final touch was a classic blowout in true 80s fashion.

The vid opened with the Eric Prydz song “Call on Me,” and Rodriguez quickly skipped into the middle of the street before moving her hips in circles. She was then joined by a second dancer. She was dressed similarly to Rodriguez, wearing identical bottoms though paired with a gray sports bra.

However, the most eye-catching element of her look was her bubblegum pink hair, which was styled into a high ponytail with ties fasting the hair at intervals.

A third dancer also joined, wearing a hot pink and purple ensemble. The three of them danced together, before walking in a line down the street. The clip ended with the three of them moving their hips in sync in front of a car.

Rodriguez poked fun of herself in the caption, teasingly reassuring her followers that the silly dance moves did not “make the cut” of the final commercial.

Fans loved the new upload, awarding it close to 25,000 likes and around 860 comments.

“LOL… video of the year,” one fan proclaimed, adding both a laughing face emoji and several fire symbols.

“Now this is epic,” echoed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with several emoji including the prayer-hands symbol.

“Girls just wanna have fun,” added a third, concluding the comment with a red heart.

