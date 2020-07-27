Ashley Resch Sizzles In Tiny Pink Bikini Bottoms & Cropped Top: ‘From Canada’

Ashley Resch flaunted her fabulous curves on Instagram while sending her followers some love from Canada with a recent post that left them wanting more.

The model stood in front of a leafy green bush, and she created a sexy, closed eye pose with her head lifted toward the sunlight. Ashley’s blond locks were led back by a large light pink headband that went around her head, leaving a shorter golden fringe to frame her face. Her skin appeared to glow as the bright light reflected off of it, and she held her full lips slightly open.

Ashely wore a flowing hot pink long-sleeve top, which she tied between her breasts, creating a cropped top. The neckline fell off her shoulders, and she held her hands up, touching her chest, which showed off her light-colored manicure and several gold rings on her fingers. A gold necklace with a charm also rested just above the model’s cleavage. Ashley paired the flowy shirt with a matching hot pink bikini bottom that featured a tiny scrap of fabric to protect her modesty and a clear waistband that rose over each hip. The outfit showcased the model’s gorgeous nipped-in waist, toned stomach, and voluptuous thighs. The look also showed off her intricate, colorful tattoos — on one side, one leg, and a hint of ink on one shoulder.

In the caption, Ashley noted that she was sending her love from Canada, and her fans appeared to appreciate the sentiment as well as the sensual photo. At least 9,400 shared the love with the model by hitting the “like” button, and more than 130 Instagrammers also took the time to leave an uplifting comment praising the look.

“Beautiful, with love from Sweden. You look like a lovely flower,” replied one fan who also left a red rose, pink double heart, red heart eye, and Swedish flag emoji.

“Returning some love to a fellow Canadian. You’re perfect,” a second follower gushed.

“From America with love. You look simply gorgeous. You’re such a goddess,” wrote a third devotee who included a heart.

“Today, you are beautiful, fabulous, and strong, and tomorrow you will be even better Ashley,” a fourth Instagrammer declared.

Ashley regularly gifts her followers on the popular social media platform with a variety of sexy shots of herself. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showed off her ample cleavage amid gree leafy trees while wearing romantic floral print lingerie that showed off the ink on her arm.