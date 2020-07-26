Jared Leto Pays Tribute To Unlikely Friend, Golden-Age Star Olivia De Havilland, Following Her Death At 104

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman struck an unlikely friendship with the "Gone With the Wind' star a decade ago.

Jared Leto paid tribute to Olivia De Havilland following her death at age 104 of natural causes. The Oscar-winning actor reflected on his unlikely friendship with the last surviving star of Gone With the Wind in a lengthy post on Instagram.

In a slideshow shared to his social media page, Leto, 48, posted a series of glam photos of the Hollywood legend and two-time Oscar winner. In one picture the actress was photographed wrapped in a fur coat. Another showed her posing in a stylish suit and a third showed her wearing a sequined outfit and jewelry.

In the caption to the post, Leto revealed that Olivia made a “powerful impact” in his life. He also talked about meeting the screen legend in Paris several years ago and how her “bravery” and “choices” gave him and his brother, 30 Seconds to Mars drummer and co-founder Shannon Leto, opportunities to fight for their own creative freedom.

Leto also revealed that Olivia wrote him many letters over the years – in longhand, of course.

“They were of another era,” the actor and singer said of the handwritten notes.

He also explained how he crossed paths with Olivia and formed an unlikely bond over a California labor law, The De Havilland Decision.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans reacted to Leto’s beautiful tribute to the acting legend.

“What a beautiful story – and treasured memories to keep,” one follower wrote.

“Her loss will be felt by those she touched but her bravery and beauty will live forever,” another added.

“So glad you got to know her, she was a class act!!” a third fan wrote to Jared.

Olivia spoke about her meeting with Leto in an interview with People after the musician traveled to Paris to thank her for the De Havilland Decision, a 1944 California law that was created after she challenged Warner Bros. over the terms of her contract. The bold move was decades before its time.

Leto began corresponding via email with the Golden era star in 2010 after his attorneys used the vintage legislation to release his band from an archaic recording contract with EMI. A $30 million lawsuit was ultimately resolved based on the 1944 statute in De Havilland’s name.

Leto later reached out to the actress to ask for her participation in a documentary film about his band’s contract dispute. While she did not participate in the film, titled Artifact, on-camera, the two Oscar winners met and kept in touch.

“I was more than surprised to hear from Jared Leto,” Olivia told People. “I was enchanted! He came to my house to thank me for the De Havilland Decision, which he and his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, had utilized victoriously in a similar contractual dispute.”

The groundbreaking Gone With the Wind star added that it’s “wonderful” knowing that the law in her name continues to be useful to artists and other professionals so many years later.