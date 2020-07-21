Suzy Cortez Shows Off Her Famous Derriere In Peach Lingerie

Suzy Cortez greeted fans this morning while clad in a sexy lingerie set that showed off her famous curves. The post was added to her feed early on July 21, and her followers were delighted by the skin-baring display.

The sizzling new image featured Suzy posing indoors against a wooden door frame. The area in front of her featured a wall with a built-in TV and a tiny bouquet of white flowers underneath. She placed one arm on the structure in front of her and gathered her long, brunette tresses in her opposite hand. The model turned her back against the camera and stared at the lens with a sultry gaze.

Suzy opted for a smoking-hot lingerie set that highlighted her curves to perfection. On her upper half, she sported a bra with a peach-colored hue that popped against her bronze skin. The back of the garment was semi-sheer, and its racerback left her toned arms and shoulders on display for the camera. The clothing had a thick band that was worn around the middle of her back, and its large armholes offered a glimpse of her sideboob.

The lower part of her ensemble was just as revealing. Suzy opted for a tiny thong that boasted small string sides that stretched over her hips and helped draw attention to her slim midsection. Like her top, the back of the garment was constructed of a mesh fabric that was shaped like a triangle, leaving her peachy posterior and shapely thighs in plain sight.

The Miss BumBum World 2019 winner wore her hair with a side part, and she held the majority of her mane like it was in a ponytail. Her tresses covered her neck and grazed the area in between her shoulders while a loose section of hair fell around the frame of her face. The bombshell kept her accessories to a minimum and sported a pair of diamond earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling.

In the caption of the image, Suzy kept things simple and wished her fans a good morning. She also added a few flame emoji to the end of her post.

Unsurprisingly, the image has been met with plenty of praise, including more than 28,000 likes and 320 comments. Several fans commented on her fit physique while a few more used emoji.

“Hello you are so beautiful,” a fan commented, alongside a few red hearts.

“You are just perfect,” a second social media user chimed in on Suzy’s steamy new upload.

“Mama mia,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Your beauty knows no limits,” a fourth complimented.