Hannah Ann Sluss Shows Off A Stunning Makeup Look In Her Recent Selfie

Hannah Ann Sluss looked flawless in her latest Instagram selfie.

Hannah Ann Sluss of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 26 to share a stunning selfie with a full face of makeup. The former reality television star’s glamorous makeup look was created by Los Angeles based makeup artist Jen Tioseco. The hairstyle that she showed off in the photo was completed by Kiley Fitzgerald, a California based hair stylist.

In the photo, Sluss’ brown hair flowed down in loose waves that framed her face. A few pieces around the front were highlighted blonde to further compliment her features. Sluss stared intently at the camera, her lips pursed in a soft smile.

The model appeared to have on some shimmering eyeshadow and eyeliner as well as what looked to be a set of false lashes. The stunning eye makeup made her blue-green eyes really pop in the light. Sluss’ skin looked more fabulous than ever, her complexion blemish free and glowing. She appeared to be wearing some light pink blush as well as some pink lipstick. All of the products combined helped enhance the 24-year-old’s features perfectly.

In her caption, Sluss expressed her desire to be able to get done up like this everyday, noting that it would be nice to have a glam squad available to her all the time to help create stunning looks just like this one.

The photo racked up many likes, reaching over 100,000 in no time. Sluss boasts 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. While she had modeled prior to her appearance on Weber’s season of The Bachelor, her online following skyrocketed after the show aired, allowing for her to have many more opportunities available to her.

Many people took to the comments section to compliment Sluss and to offer their own opinions regarding her makeup look.

“Hannah-you are one of those people who’s almost hard to look at you’re so pretty!!” gushed one social media user.

“Your eyes are beautiful. Bad luck pilot Pete. This girl is precious and you lost the plot dude. Hannah is a princes,” remarked one person, calling out Weber for not ultimately choosing Sluss.

“Pretty, but I think you are prettier with less makeup on,” wrote one other person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss was initially Weber’s final pick at the end of his season. The pair became engaged but he ultimately called it off because he had remaining feelings for Madison Prewett. He and Prewett never ended up working out and he ultimately began dating Kelley Flanagan.