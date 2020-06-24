Winnie Harlow Pours Water Over Her Bikini Body During A Trip To The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model got soaking wet as she poured a can of sparkling water over herself.

Winnie Harlow revealed her unique way of cooling off when she took a trip to the beach this week. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model and former America’s Next Top Model contestant shared a new set of photos with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 23, which showed her as she rocked a two-piece and poured a can of what appeared to be sparkling water over her chest.

The first snap in the upload of three photos showed her while she struck a sultry pose on the sand.

The supermodel — who previously flaunted her fit and toned body in a tiger-print bikini as she gave fans a look at her dance moves — had her long, dark hair in dreadlocks and sat her booty down on a yellow beach mat. She turned her body slightly as she bent her left leg and placed her toes down while she rested back on her right hand and looked out into the distance.

As for her outfit, the star rocked a matching blue two-piece with a red and blue elasticated band around the bottom of the plunging top which showcased plenty of her décolletage. The same band also stretched along the top of her bottoms.

The top was a plunging crop-top design with thicker straps over her shoulders, while the bottoms were very skimpy short shorts that showed off her long, toned legs. She paired it with a blue, red, and white bucket hat.

It wasn’t clear if Winnie’s beach ensemble was a bikini or a co-ord, though she proved in the second photo that she wasn’t afraid to get it wet.

That snap showed the star as she opened up a can and poured the contents directly onto her chest while she stood in a parking lot. The clear liquid, which she appeared to confirm in the caption was sparkling water, dripped all over her body. She turned her head upwards and smiled.

In the third and final snap, Winnie turned towards the camera to show off her wet body.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“All haill thee Harlow,” one person wrote with a praise hands emoji.

“Ur so pretty,” another Instagram user said.

A third fan called the supermodel a “Natural beauty” with a sparling symbol.

The sizzling upload has attracted over 337,000 likes in the first 17 hours.

The new photo set came shortly after Winnie previously wowed fans earlier this month when she slipped into a bright pink and yellow string bikini while she posed in the sunshine beside a swimming pool.