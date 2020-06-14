Video Shows Group Of Armed White Men Guarding Christopher Columbus Statue In Philadelphia, Attacking Reporter

A video from Philadelphia showed a group of white man, some of them armed with bats and knives, guarding a statue of Christopher Columbus and appearing to attack a reporter who was capturing the scene on camera.

The clip was shared on Saturday evening from the alternative media outlet Unicorn Riot, which has placed reporters at a number of protests across the country and captured live-streaming coverage. The outlet identified the group of men as “racist vigilantes” who were standing guard by the statue in Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.

In one of the clips shared on Twitter, one of the men stood close to the cameraman, who asked them what they thought about Columbus treating natives harshly and cutting off the hands of those who did not bring him enough gold.

“They were f*cking savages back then,” one of the men replied.

The video then showed one of the men grabbing a bicycle that belonged to the reporter and dragging it to the sidewalk, telling the man to leave. Another man then slashed the tires of the bike with a small knife.

In another video, one of the men appeared to grab the reporter. The report noted that police were on the scene, claiming they were “quite friendly” with the group. Other reporters captured police on the scene, which appeared to remain largely calm and peaceful after the apparent attack on the reporter.

NOW: #Philadelphia police are in Marconi Plaza where a handful of South Philadelphia residents are standing in front of Columbus statue. At least two men we’ve seen is holding a rifle.@6abc pic.twitter.com/T9vsnTjXxa — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 14, 2020

Several guns, bats and sticks carried by white vigilantes here at Columbus square in South Philly to “protect” the Columbus statue. Police have been visibly quite friendly with this group pic.twitter.com/tu3IRZLHs7 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020

Racist vigilantes gathering with bats and guns at the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Square in South Philadelphia, some of them just assaulted our reporter pic.twitter.com/kvUn9dLTaV — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020

Video posted minutes later showed police intervening to push back one of them as he apparently tried to stop the cameraman from recording.

South Philly Columbus statue enthusiasts got very upset once again when police told them they aren’t allowed to physically stop us from filming them pic.twitter.com/nKtkAnCmwc — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020

The scene played out as tributes to Columbus have come under scrutiny across the country as part of the rising protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Protesters have called for an end to systemic racism, with many of them taking aim at statues honoring those with racist pasts, including Confederate statues. Many have also defaced or torn down statues of Columbus, who was criticized for harsh treatment and killing of native people.

In Wilmington, Delaware, city officials took down a statue of Columbus this week.

Wilmington, Delaware removes Christopher Columbus statue today & plans to ALSO remove Caesar Rodney statue from Rodney Square this weekend. Mayor does not say whether Rodney Square name being changed. Rodney was among 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/POzj01rpww — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 12, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, protesters in Birmingham, Alabama, tore down a statue of a Confederate soldier and founding father of the city. Many of the Confederate statues targeted by protesters this week have been either slated for removal or faced calls from advocates to be removed. Critics said that these statues, many of them erected during the Jim Crow era or during the Civil Rights movement, were meant as a show of white supremacy.

It was not clear if any of the armed men seen guarding the Columbus statue in Philadelphia were arrested for the incident.