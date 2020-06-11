Vanessa Bryant Reveals Kobe-Inspired Tattoo, Says She Wanted His ‘Sweet Message Transferred On Me’

Vanessa Bryant recently revealed she got a tattoo inspired by her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, People reported on Wednesday.

Vanessa shared three videos of the tattoo process on her Instagram late last night. Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado was responsible for the ink and also shared the videos on his own Instagram page.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she said in the caption.

She continued, saying that Hurtado “came through” for her. Vanessa also included numerous hashtags, such as “#MambaMentality” and more.

The first video showed Hurtado working steadily on her neck with the song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” by Lauryn Hill playing in the background.

The second video was similar to the first, displaying more of the tattooing process with the same song playing. The final video showed Vanessa continuing to film Hurtado at work while the song “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars played. She used a shimmering filter over all three of the videos.

She did not say exactly when she had that tattoo done, although she did indicate that it was a throwback in her hashtags.

The 38-year-old also got a tattoo inspired by a “sweet message” from Gianna. She shared a separate Instagram post showing the ink of Gianna’s handwriting on her inner wrist. According to her caption, Hurtado came to her house to do the artwork on her back in February.

In the video to show the Gianna-inspired tattoo, Vanessa used a filmstrip filter and was listening to the song “Sky Walker” by Miguel feat. Travis Scott.

Neither Instagram post showed a close-up of the finished tattoos, so it wasn’t clear what exactly Vanessa got inked on her neck and wrist, but both appeared to be written messages.

Her latest shares racked up millions of views and thousands of comments from fans and celebrities. Many flocked to her comments section to tell her how sweet the tattoos were. Several users said they were an excellent way to pay tribute to her family.

“Holy moly! You posted it! Honored my friend! Thank you,” Hurtado commented on the post that showed him working on her Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo.

Vanessa was not alone in getting tatted to commemorate Kobe, according to People, “both LeBron James and Anthony Davis also received tattoos to honor their friend and fellow NBA player.”

Kobe and daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash this past January. Seven other people also died in the accident.