Venezuelan Model Stephany Gonzalez Shows Off Incredible Body In White Bikini

Stephany Gonzalez showed off her incredible physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 3, with her most recent post. The Venezuelan model shared a two-picture slideshow that featured her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Both shots showed Gonzalez indoors in what appeared to be a living room. She posed in front of a mirror to capture the selfies with her phone. In the first, she sat on a cream-colored chaise longue, angling her side body to the camera. The second captured Gonzalez standing up, giving a different view of her figure.

She stunned in a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini top boasted a sporty cut with medium straps over her shoulders. Its straight-cut neckline sat low, allowing Gonzalez to show off her cleavage. It included a cutout at the bottom, which exposed a bit of underboob.

On her lower body, Gonzalez had on a pair of matching bottoms with a V-shaped waistband, which she wore pulled high on her sides. This design helped to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her strong hips and itty-bitty waist. Her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, as she noted in the caption.

Gonzalez wore her dark hair parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Gonzalez asked that her followers pick their favorite picture. The slideshow garnered more than 20,000 likes and upwards of 330 comments in under half an hour of being published, indicating it was an immediate hit with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to respond to her question, while raving about her beauty.

“Instagram should actually pay you to share your photos,” one user wrote.

“The second one, but you are so so beautiful,” replied another fan.

“My God GORGEOUS [heart-eyes emoji] [growing heart] I pick the second,” a third one chimed in.

“I can tell you this is the hardest decision of my life,” added a fourth admirer, including a laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

Gonzalez often posts photos of herself rocking different bikini. As The Inquisitr has noted, she previously shared a snapshot in which she sizzled in a metallic bronze two-piece. It included a triangle top with thin straps and a matching bottom with strings tied high on her hips. She paired the outfit with a matching skirt, which Gonzalez wore ultra low on her body, exposing a bit of her booty. She was sitting on a patio lounge chair on a deck.