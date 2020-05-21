Isabella Buscemi Displays Bodacious Curves In Skimpy Tan Bikini

Isabella Buscemi made her 2.1 million followers happy with a brand-new snapshot published on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 21. The Cuban-Italian model rocked a light-colored two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves and ample assets.

Isabella appeared to be photographed at an unknown resort. In the scanty snap, she stood in the shallow part of the swimming pool. She posed by angling her hip to the side and placing her left leg on a ledge. The angle also showed a glimpse of her pert behind. She gazed directly into the camera with a serious look on her face. She seemingly applied a warm filter on the picture, which enhanced the colors.

The model rocked a tan bikini from an unnamed brand. The top featured tiny, padded triangle-style cups that barely covered her voluptuous chest. The deep neckline exposed a nice view of her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit that made her cleavage look prominent. The strings that provided support went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a pair of teeny tiny bottoms with a low-cut waistline that allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. Fans went crazy over her slim waist and rock-hard abs, expressing their admiration in the comments. The thin waistband clung to her slender frame, accentuating her curvy hips.

Isabella accessorized with her usual name necklace and watch. It was hard to tell whether she had earrings on as her hair covered her ears from view. She wore her long, blond locks down and styled in soft waves. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemed to have included a matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, some eyeshadow, and several coats of black mascara. She also appeared to wear a hint of blush, bronzer, and pink lipstick.

Isabella wrote a vague caption about her “lucky number.” Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 38,500 likes and over 480 comments in less than a day of being posted. Fans dropped gushing messages in the comments section, while others opted to express their feelings with a string of emoji.

“You look very beautiful, Isabella. I wish I could be there to wish you Happy Birthday in person. My brother and I are leaving for Florida on the 4th. I hope to see you there,” one of her followers commented.

“I love your thighs. You’re such a hottie!” gushed another fan, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.