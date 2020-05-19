Natalie Roush Exposes Cleavage In Barely-There Gray Bikini On The Beach

Natalie Roush showed off some major skin in a new post on Instagram on Monday evening. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a barely-there gray bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning body as she posed on the beach. In the caption, she said that was her “happy place.”

The photos showed Natalie sitting in the sand in front of a small cluster of shrubs and palm leaves, though it is unclear exactly what beach the shoot took place on. The sand beneath her appeared to be cluttered with small shells. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Natalie and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready for a day in the water in her skimpy two-piece.

Natalie’s look included a triangle-shaped top with barely-fitting cups and thin straps on her shoulders. The top did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Natalie looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as the top slid over slightly on her chest. Of course, the small nature of the bikini also exposed her underboob and sideboob.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides sat high on her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed.

Natalie accessorized her outfit with two layered necklaces and a black baseball cap, which she wore over her long and messy brown locks. She appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lip gloss.

The first photo showed Natalie sitting with her legs in a butterfly position as she pointed her toes in the sand, which elongated her pins. She slouched slightly, causing her cleavage to fall out. Natalie’s hair was pushed to one side as she pursed her lips for the camera. In the second image, Natalie posed cross-legged with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure.

The post garnered more than 60,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day as fans showered Natalie with love in the comments section.

“You’re my happy place,” one fan joked.

“You look amazing,” another user added.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she rocked a white string bikini that showed off her curves, which her followers loved.