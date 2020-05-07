Isa Buscemi Slays In Sexy Leopard-Print Bikini & Pays Tribute To Her Beloved Dog

Isa Buscemi took to Instagram yesterday to share another smoking-hot photo in which she flaunted her bombshell bikini body. The post also paid tribute to her beloved dog, Teddy, who recently passed away.

Isa did not tag her specific location in the photo, but she appeared to be soaking up the sun near a pool. The model rested on her elbow and side, and she looked into the camera with an alluring stare. Behind her was a hint of a pool, a wooden fence, and her dog Teddy — who was panting. In her caption, Isa shared a sweet tribute to the pooch but did not elaborate further on details of his death. Isa slayed in a leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique.

Her top boasted the traditional triangle cut with its straps securing around her back in a halter-neck style. The tiny suit featured only enough fabric to cover a portion of her chest while her cleavage was left on full display. The bottom sat tight around her ribs, pushing her chest up even further. The cut of the suit also allowed for her trim arms to show.

The cut of the bottoms accentuated her hourglass curves. Thin strings stretched over her hips and drew attention to her trim midsection and tiny waist. The high cut also allowed for her fit legs to be seen in their entirety. Isa flaunted her bombshell abs while adding a diamond navel piercing that added an element of bling.

The model added a few more accessories, which included a silver necklace that had her name written in cursive. She also rocked a pair of diamond stud earrings that matched her bellybutton ring. Isa styled her long locks with a middle part, and they fell in a tousled manner over her shoulder. Her look was completed with a beautiful application of makeup, which seemed to include smoky eye makeup, mascara, and blush.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the shot with love. The post accrued over 34,000 likes and 479 comments in 15 hours. Many of Isa’s fans commented on the photo to rave over her figure while plenty of others offered their condolences.

“Always beautiful and sexy cute body baby excellent Pic lovely,” one fan raved.

“I’m so sorry you lost your furry baby. The loss of a pet is so hard, sending you love,” a second fan added with a few yellow heart emoji.

“Send you a bunch of positive vibes,” another chimed in.