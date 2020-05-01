Marli Alexa Exposes Her Cleavage In A Racy Neon Pink Bikini Top

Marli Alexa looked like a beach bunny in her latest sexy Instagram snap on Thursday. The model showcased her petite figure while asking fans to hilarious rank historical figures Christopher Columbus, James Madison, and Benjamin Franklin in the comments section.

In the sultry snap, Marli dropped the jaws of her followers wearing a skimpy neon pink bikini. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps to show off her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline to expose her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of matching string bikini bottoms to the ensemble, but covered them with some denim bottoms. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs can also be seen in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pink flower tucked into her hair.

Marli posed in front of a some green foliage with one arm wrapped around her midsection. She tilted her head to the side and gave a flirty smile and sexy stare into the camera.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included long, mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to emphasize her features.

Her tanned skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the application with matching pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Marli’s 503,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The photo has garnered more than 23,000 likes since its upload. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 messages for the model to read.

“Those angelic eyes, so beautiful young lady,” one follower wrote.

“Always so beautiful,” another stated.

“You are a poetry of nature and your presence increases beauty of nature,” a third comment read.

“My god you are seriously very gorgeous,” a fourth social media user declared.

Marli’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock scanty ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy shorts, plunging tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a sexy white cutout bikini top that flaunted her underboob. That post was also a popular one among fans. To date, that pic has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 520 comments.