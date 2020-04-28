Kindly Myers Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In White Lace Lingerie

Kindly Myers heated up Instagram with yet another sultry snapshot Tuesday. The Playboy model shared a photo that featured her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a set of lace lingerie.

Kindly’s lingerie was white, which flattered her tan skin tone. The top featured a scoop neck and a sheer panel that allowed plenty of her cleavage to show through. The revealing number also had sections of floral lace over her breasts and along the bottom edge. The top went just below her breasts, leaving plenty of the smooth skin on her flat abs visible. The panties were a low-rise style, with floral lace along the top and sides and a sheer panel between her legs. She accessorized the tantalizing look with a choker necklace and a sparkly belly piercing.

Kindly noted that the picture was a throwback, and it was taken in Montana. She stood on a rocky shore next to a small river. Behind her, trees lined the outer banks of the stream.

Kindly may have been in a picturesque part of the country, but her incredible figure was the main focus of the photo. The image captured Kindly’s body from the middle of her toned thighs up. She stood with on hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape and curvy hips. She held the top of her panties with her hands while she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips parted.

Kindly’s long, blond hair was parted off-center and she wore it over both shoulders in loose curls. As for makeup, she went with a natural looking foundation that smoothed her skin. She framed her eyes with thick lashes and eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lips.

In the caption, she credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

The post got a lot of love from her adoring admirers, who couldn’t help but comment on how fabulous she looked in the feminine, yet alluring, set.

“Absolute perfection killer body baby soooooo [sic] damn sexy,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Looking Terrific as usual! Gorgeous as a matter of Fact,” a second follower wrote.

“You are so sexy I love your sexy body nice legs,” commented a third fan.

Luckily for her admirers, Kindly keeps her Instagram page updated frequently with steamy snapshots that show her wearing some of the skimpiest outfits she can find. Earlier this month, she showcased her cleavage in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline.