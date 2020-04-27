Bianca Taylor Flaunts Her Perky Booty In Leopard-Print Bikini, Claps Back At Her Haters

American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a new pic of herself wearing a skimpy leopard-print bikini to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon. She also penned a lengthy caption defending herself from her haters, who she claims often shame her for posting sexy photos.

In the snap, Bianca is seen laying on her stomach on hardwood flooring in her Los Angeles, California home. She wore a revealing swimsuit and maneuvered her camera to ensure her fans would get an eyeful of her voluptuous rear end. The model also displayed her cleavage, although not much was visible due to her position on the ground.

Bianca parted her thick dark locks down the center and brushed them until they were shiny and straight. She also applied a full face of makeup, emphasizing her pouty lips with pink lip gloss.

The stunner used eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop and smudged a little brown eyeshadow on her bottom waterlines. She finished her application by grooming her eyebrows and accessorizing with a silver nose ring.

To make the snap stand out, Bianca added a filter to the image to make it appear like an old photograph complete with a timestamp in the corner.

She looked into the camera with a bored expression on her face while propping her head up with her hand. Her disinterested facial expression was fitting for her caption.

In it, she wrote that it was the same face she makes when scrolling through negative comments attempting to criticize her for being an “empowered woman” who enjoys expressing herself and showing off her body.

Bianca continued by talking about her many accomplishments and encouraging her fans to become confident and content with themselves because we’re all “multifaceted beings.”

Her pic and its accompanying caption generated a lot of attention from her 752,000 followers. Within eight hours of going live, Bianca’s latest share earned over 28,500 likes and more than 700 comments. Many of her admirers found her caption to be inspiring.

“Love the skin you’re in. Keep doing you girly,” wrote one person.

“Oh yes! Just be you! I’m just a little jealous how good you are in pole and twerk and I’ll never get there!!” exclaimed a second user.

“Please keep up the great work, and thank you for what you do,” praised a third admirer.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Bianca had shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a bright orange bikini. The swimsuit showed off her curvy figure and chiseled abdomen.