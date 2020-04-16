Ursula Corbero Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of Her Cleavage In New Instagram Snapshot

Ursula Corbero turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post, and her 17.3 million followers were overjoyed. In the new photo uploaded today, the Money Heist actress wore a bathrobe with sexy lingerie underneath that showed a glimpse of her decolletage.

Ursula looked hot in a black lace bra, featuring a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage, the straps that went over her lean shoulders, accentuated her collar bones. A small strap connected the cups, but other than that, no other details were seen. She wore a white robe over her sheer undergarment to cover her buxom curves and her whole attire.

In the snapshot, Ursula was inside a photo studio with bright artificial lights illuminating her flawless skin. It seemed like she sat on a stool and allowed herself to be photographed front and center with a gray-colored wall as her backdrop. Her head was tilted to the side as she looked directly at the camera with a fierce look on her face. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her wet hair, seemingly to match the fresh out-of-the-shower look that they were going for in the photoshoot.

The Spanish model sported a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a full-coverage matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and a light dusting of pink blush. She also added glowing highlighter and bold red lipstick. From what was visible, she had no accessories on, but then again, her arms were covered in the shot, making it uncertain whether she had other jewelry on, such as a bracelet or rings.

Ursula wrote a simple and short caption in Spanish. According to Google Translate, the actress talked about the time she wore a bra.

After just an hour of being live on the popular social media platform, the latest share gained more than 1.8 million likes and about 1,700 comments. Fans from all over the globe went to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments about her facial features, telling her she looked “very beautiful.” Other admirers didn’t have a lot to say. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji.

“You are so gorgeous! You’re my favorite character on Money Heist. I’m hoping to see more of you in your future shows, and movies,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so hot, and your facial features are incredible!” gushed another admirer.

“I’m watching your show this quarantine. Thank you for posting this lovely picture. It made my day,” wrote a third social media user.