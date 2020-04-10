Blond Bombshell Hailey Clauson Shows Off Spectacular Figure In White Lingerie

Hailey Clauson teased her 564,000 Instagram followers earlier this week with a new update that showed her in a lingerie set that put her spectacular figure on full display.

The photo captured the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in front of a pinkish backdrop as she faced the camera. Clauson placed her left hand on her hip while she shot a killer gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Clauson sported a two-piece white lingerie set, which contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The bra featured thin, adjustable straps that were placed over her shoulders. The top boasted a textured fabric with several holes that created a romantic print. The bra had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to showcase her cleavage.

On her lower body, Clauson wore a pair of matching bottoms that featured the same print and texture. She wore the underwear pulled up high on her sides, helping to outline the natural curves of her body. Via the tag, she revealed that the lingerie was from For Love & Lemons.

Clauson wore her blond hair styled down in natural-looking waves that fell onto her shoulders. The front of her hair fell slightly onto her face, casting an interesting shadow around her eyes.

Not surprisingly, the photo proved to be popular among her fans. Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 6,500 likes and upward of 100 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media app used the occasion to praise Clauson’s beauty, while also taking to the comments section to share their admiration for her.

“Highlight of my day so far right here,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Good morning beautiful hailey from New Zealand,” replied another fan, including a New Zealand flag emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love love love,” a third fan chimed in, pairing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Beauty and class in the same pick. Wow,” another fan added.

As those who follow Clauson on Instagram will know, she had remained quite active during the COVID-19 quarantine. As The Inquisitr has previously revealed, she recently shared a photo that showed her lying on the floor with her legs up in the air. Clauson wore a pair of white knee-high socks and black sneakers that had matching black laces. She added a white crop top to the look, flashing a hint of her toned tummy in the image as well.