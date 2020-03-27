Kara Del Toro Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini On The Beach: ‘Favorite Place To Social Distance’

Kara Del Toro showed fans on Friday where she’s been doing her self-quarantining — at the beach. In a new post on her Instagram feed, the model rocked a tiny, red bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she posed by the water.

The photos showed Kara frolicking in the wet sand as the blue ocean water rolled into the shore beside her in gentle waves. In the background, rocky cliffs could be seen, though it’s unclear which beach the photos were taken at. It appeared to be a pretty overcast day, but that didn’t stop Kara from enjoying some outdoor time in her skimpy swimwear.

Kara’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin straps on her shoulders connected to gold rings above her busty chest. The top’s plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the tiny bikini showed off some sideboob.

Kara’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching, U-shaped bottom that covered only what was necessary. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to further accentuate her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Kara accessorized her bikini with a few gold, layered necklaces and cross earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, and a dark pink lipstick. Her long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in luscious, messy curls.

The first photo showed Kara with one hip cocked to the side as she ran her hands through her hair and flashed a huge smile for the camera. In the second shot, she leaned forward, allowing her chest to further fall out of the top. She made a kissing face and closed her eyes.

Kara’s post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look bomb. Your hair alone blows my mind,” one fan said.

“Such a great smile,” another user added.

“All of it… gorgeous,” a third follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Woooow, you’re absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan said.

Kara always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she showed off some major cleavage in a tight bustier top and matching, high-waisted undies, which her fans loved.