Olivia Pierson Shows Off Cleavage In A Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

WAGS alum Olivia Pierson took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 19, to upload a sizzling update that tantalized her 3 million followers. The model slipped into a daring bodysuit that showed more skin than necessary.

In the brand new upload, Olivia could be seen indoors, facing a big mirror with gray walls as the backdrop. As to where exactly, unfortunately, she did not indicate a geotag in the post. She posed by tugging at her bodysuit, specifically on its deep neckline — showing off ample cleavage.

The model wore a light blue bodysuit from Fashion Nova. Aside from the plunging neckline, the garment featured a ruched design and billowing sleeves. A quick search at the brand’s website showed that this particular bodysuit is available and is sold for $27.99.

The hottie styled her platinum locks in a half ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application included a full-coverage foundation, defined brows, expertly-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also applied bronzer, a hint of blush, and a glowing highlighter. She completed the look with a terracotta shade of lipstick.

She kept her accessories simple and wore a delicate cross pendant necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and another pair of stud earrings. Olivia made sure to tag Fashion Nova in both the post and the photo. She wrote a short caption describing her outfit.

Many of her Instagram followers took the time to shower her with compliments about her beauty and sheer display of skin in the comments section of the post. Some of her avid fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the update and instead left several emoji to express their admiration.

“For one second, I thought you were Khloe K- both drop-dead gorgeous women!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Blue is your color, doll. You look so pretty. You’re like a lighter-skinned Rihanna,” another admirer gushed, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your blonde hair and your style is amazing. I love the photo, you look so stunning,” a third social media user chimed in.

“I love how you are barely holding the phone and still get a cute pic,” a fourth Instagram fan added.

Olivia has been known to show off her amazing figure in different sexy outfits on the popular social media platform. In a report by The Inquisitr, the model posted a daring photo wherein she rocked a denim dress and flaunted her hourglass physique and ample assets.