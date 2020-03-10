Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Perky Backside In “Under Butt” Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson enjoys posting her favorite workout exercises on social media platform Instagram in addition to snaps of her gym-honed physique. Her 1.8 million followers love her videos and leave her hundreds of compliments in the comments section of each one while also frequently letting her know that she is an inspiration to them in their own fitness journeys.

In the fitness trainer’s latest video, she demonstrates her top six “under booty” workouts that her followers can use to target their backsides. For the workout, she wears a completely gray outfit that features a sports bra with a black strap across her rib cage and white lettering and tiny, skin-tight booty shorts that leave little of her sculpted bottom half to the imagination. The outfit shows off plenty of skin, giving viewers an eyeful of the fitness buff’s chiseled abs and gym-honed legs. The model completes the outfit with a pair of white high-top sneakers and a black watch.

Lauren wears her long, platinum-blonde tresses in a double French braid style that combines both braids into one long tail extending down her back. She makes up her face with thick black mascara and eyeliner and adds gloss to her lips. A pair of sparkly earrings completes the look.

The six exercises that Lauren demonstrates in the video include good mornings, rounded back extensions, Romanian deadlifts, straddle lifts, reverse hypers, and cable pull throughs. In all exercises, she works the muscles that connect her glutes to her upper hamstrings and makes sure to tightly control each move to see the best results.

For many of the moves, Lauren uses heavy weights, including barbells ranging from 10 to 30 kilograms. She also makes use of a variety of exercise machines at the gym, telling her followers how to modify the moves in the caption if they don’t have access to the machines.

Lauren’s caption explains how to place the glute and hamstring muscles under the highest amount of tension to deepen the stretch. For each exercise, she adds a small comment specifying how to best perform the move and alternative exercises if the main one is too hard. Lauren ends her caption by letting her followers know where she bought her outfit.

The post received nearly 10,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first two hours. Many of Lauren’s followers expressed that they loved the videos and thanked her for the exercises.

“Thanks for the inspiration Lauren,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Definitely doing all of these. So so important and useful,” another fan chimed in.