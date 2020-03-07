Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez Slays In Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes And Bandeau Top

Suzy Cortez sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she showed off her impressive physique in yet another racy ensemble.

The Miss Bum Bum winner took to her account on Friday to share the eye-popping new photo that was an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers. The image saw her standing outside on the balcony of what was presumably her home as the golden sun spilled over her scantily-clad figure. She grasped the clear wall behind her and bent her upper body forward while staring off into the distance with her mouth open in a seductive manner, all the while looking smoking hot in a skin-baring outfit that left very little to the imagination.

Suzy slayed in the sexy, skin-baring outfit that put plenty of her muscular, bronzed figure well on display. The look included a skimpy bandeau top in an American flag print pattern that wrapped loosely around her chest, threatening to fall off entirely. The piece showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders and exposed an eyeful of cleavage — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW sight.

The Brazilian bombshell also sported a pair of impossibly tiny daisy dukes that upped the ante of her look even further. The heavily distressed bottoms covered up only what was necessary, allowing Suzy to show off her sculpted thighs and famous booty. She teased her fans by leaving them unbuttoned and folding down its waistband, offering a glimpse at her flat midsection and chiseled abs that proved impossible to be ignored.

To complete the outfit, Suzy added a choker pendant necklace and dainty stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She also sported a pair of trendy, rectangular sunglasses to shade her eyes from the bright sun. Her long, dark tresses were styled in two french braids that were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded down her back, and she opted for a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Suzy’s most recent social media appearance earned nothing but love from her millions of fans. The snap has accrued nearly 10,000 likes within just eight hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful lady and gorgeous body and physique,” said another fan.

Others simply opted to fill their comments with emoji, with many opting for the flame, rose, and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram. Another recent upload saw her posing with her back to the camera in a squat position while rocking a minuscule red thong. Fans went wild for that look as well and awarded it more than 32,000 likes.