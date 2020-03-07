Maitland Ward Rocks A Tight Pink Crop Top On Instagram

Maitland Ward took to her Instagram yesterday to share a flirty new update with her 1.2 million followers. The redheaded bombshell opted for a tight pink crop top and posed outside for the eye-catching snap.

The beauty’s top had a high neckline and long sleeves with criss-cross gathered accents at the bottom. The shirt also had a seam down the middle of her chest, while its tight fit allowed her to show off her busty figure. Maitland also wore a pair of black pants that rested an inch below her belly button and featured vertical zippers on her hips. Her toned abs peeked through and her choice to go without accessories left the focus on her figure.

Maitland looked straight at the camera and smiled widely, popping her right hip and leaving her hands by her sides. She wore her hair down in a casual side part and her locks fell around her shoulders. The former Boy Meets World star rocked a makeup application that complemented her outfit well, and it included glossy pink lipstick and dark mascara. She also sported a glossy French manicure.

Moreover, the hottie posed on a stone walkway in a well-manicured garden. White flowers could be seen beside her and on the other side of the path were yellow flowers. Small tropical plants dotted the scene, along with a large tree that was drenched in sunlight. Further beyond that was a white building, but it was a mystery as to what it was, considering Maitland didn’t offer specific information on her location.

The bombshell’s many followers took to the comments section to leave a variety of messages, with many people responding to her caption.

“You are so beautiful as always Maitland you look great in pink,” gushed an admirer.

“Friday just became my favorite day of the week,” declared a second fan.

“And you wear it well,” raved a third supporter.

“Uh, we wear pink on Wednesday’s!” exclaimed a social media user who couldn’t help but correct the Mean Girls reference.

The actress shared another Instagram update on February 11, that time showing off her curves in another tight top. Maitland took the selfie in a car and rocked a top with a scoop neckline, showing off her cleavage and giving a flirty smile with her lips closed. She placed one hand behind her ear and wore her hair down in luxurious curls, tagging a hairstylist named Ray in the post. Her basic makeup application included mascara and glossy lipstick.