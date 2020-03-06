Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Sizzles In Jungle-Inspired Bikini

Sara Orrego took to her Instagram feed on Friday, March 6, to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bikini that showed off her amazing figure.

The photo showed the Colombian bombshell kneeling on the ground in front of a swimming pool. She arched her torso to the left and back while taking both of her hands to grab her hair. Orrego tilted her head back, keeping her eyes closed and mouth parted for the sultry shot.

Orrego wore a two-piece bathing suit featuring a print of animals, feathers and leaves against a mint green background, creating a jungle-inspired look. Her bikini top boasted a sporty cut, with thick straps that went over her shoulders. The round neckline sat low on her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The print was featured on half of the top, with the other in solid green.

The brunette stunner teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting the print all across. The bottoms had thick straps that sat high on her sides, showcasing her strong hips as they contrasted with her slender midsection. As Orrego pointed out via the tag, her bikini was courtesy of Babalú Fashion.

Orrego wore a bit of eye makeup, markedly black mascara and a shimmery shadow, which stood in contrast with her tanned complexion. She also wore bronzer and a nude shade on her lips.

The snapshot proved to be popular with thousands of Orrego’s 1.4 million followers. In just a few hours of going live, the post attracted more than 56,000 likes and upwards of 470 comments, indicating that many more will still come in the coming hours.

Instagram users used the occasion to praise Orrego’s beauty, taking to the comments section to shower her in praise and express their admiration for her. As usual, most of the comments were written in Orrego’s native Spanish, though the presence of other languages indicates she has fans well beyond her home country.

“Hello Beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a winky face and an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Breathtaking bb,” replied another user, topping off the comment with a fire emoji.

“WHAT DOLL,” a third one chimed in, including a few hand signs with the message.

“Love the picture!” yet another one raved, following the message with the praying hands emoji.

Orrego occasionally teases her fans with snapshots of herself in swimwear. Last week, the model posted an update in which she was seen lying by a pool in a mismatched neon bikini, which she accessorized with a pink bucket hat for added cuteness.