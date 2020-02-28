Rosanna Arkle Shows Major Skin In ‘Good Vibes’ Crop Top & Cut-Out Mini Skirt On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle shared some of her “Friday feels” in a new post on her Instagram on Thursday. In the newest photo on her feed, the stunning model rocked a bright yellow, cropped, graphic t-shirt and a minuscule skirt with cut-outs that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Rosanna standing against a white-colored wall as light poured in from somewhere off-camera. The beams washed over her tan body and made her skin glow. She definitely looked ready for a weekend of fun in her skimpy, playful outfit, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Rosanna’s look included a bright yellow, tight, cropped t-shirt with “Good Vibes” written in black letters. The shirt appeared to have a tie at the bottom, which she held in her hand. The skintight nature of the top made it clear that the model opted to skip a bra with her look, as her busty chest popped out through the fabric.

Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and an all-black leather skirt with three layers of material and buckles on the sides. Two large cut-outs sat on one of Rosanna’s curvy thighs, exposing even more skin. One side of the skirt came up higher on her hip, which drew attention to the model’s hourglass figure. In addition, the skirt cut off just below her thighs, showing off her long, lean legs.

The blond beauty didn’t wear any accessories with the outfit. However, she did rock a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eye shadow, thick lashes, shaped and darkened brows, and a dark pink color on her full lips. She styled her long hair in a wavy ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The babe posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that showed off her figure even further. She tugged at the tie on her shirt and looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 35,000 likes and just over 420 comments in under a day, proving to be hit with her fans. They clearly loved the post and many expressed their admiration in the comments section.

“This skirt is so hot,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful photo and happy Friday,” added a second user.

“Love this dress. So perfect for you,” a third follower complimented.

Rosanna has made it clear that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she stripped down to a tiny, mismatched bikini for a beach photo, which her followers loved as well.