Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia Flaunts Her Midriff: ‘I Don’t Even Recognize Myself’

Sophia Stallone, the 23-year-old daughter of action movie icon Sylvester Stallone, wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a new double-picture update where she joked that she didn’t even “recognize” herself.

Sophia made the post to show off her stunning new makeup look, which she said had been made in collaboration with Youtube beauty channel Makeup by Samuel.

Sophia appears to be using her social media fame to help launch the Youtuber, as he currently has just six videos available on his channel. However, that might soon change, as the 23-year-old cheerfully boasted about the results of the tutorial and wrote that her makeup was “so good.”

The cosmetics used in the post appeared to include highlighter around her light brown eyes in addition to blush at her cheekbones. Sophia finished off the look with light powdered brows and a matte pink lip.

However, it was not just her makeup that had fans fawning. Sophia also looked flawless in a classic ensemble consisting of a white crop top and black jeans. The crop top was a sleeveless style, made of a trendy ribbed material and accented with a scooped neckline. Meanwhile, the jeans featured a high-waisted cut that highlighted her trim figure.

Sophia left her blond hair in loose beachy waves that cascaded to just past her shoulders, and added a slight pop of color with matte dove grey nails.

In the first shot, Sophia stared at the camera, looking striking against a gunmetal grey and white backdrop. In the second, she leaned forward to give fans a closer look at her complexion.

The double-photo update earned more than 119,000 likes and over 1,460 glowing comments.

“That’s natural beauty. With just a hint of makeup!” one fan raved.

“Gorgeous,” added a second, along with a red heart emoji.

Other fans agreed that they almost did not recognize the model with her new look.

“I hardly recognize you in the second picture,” one user wrote.

Even her uncle confessed that he was confused at first.

“I didn’t know it was you at first looks great,” said Frank Stallone, the younger brother of Sylvester.

Sophia is the oldest of Stallone’s three daughters, and studied communications at the prestigious University of Southern California after graduating from high school. Since then, Sophia has appeared on numerous talk shows and has continued to grow her mammoth following on social media.

Her sister, Sistine, has also made waves and wowed in a form-fitting metallic dress late last year, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.