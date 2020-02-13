Gabriella Abutbol Teases Fans In Unbuttoned Jeans & Tight Crop Top

Brunette bombshell Gabriella Abutbol knows a thing or two about flaunting her curves on social media. Just about every photo she shares has her displaying some skin in one way or another. In her latest Instagram update, she teased her fans while looking sexy in a pair of unbuttoned jeans and a crop top.

The beauty’s top was made from a thin white fabric. It had a mock turtleneck and long sleeves, but that did not stop it from being sexy, as the number was skintight and accentuated Gabriella’s ample bust. The top cut off just below her breasts, and she paired it with low-rise jeans, which were unbuttoned.

The look was all about her thin waistline and chiseled abs, which popped as the stunner posed with one hip cocked to the side and one hand on her head. Her other hand rested playfully on one side of the opened jeans. Part of a tattoo on her torso peeked out from underneath the top.

The beauty’s update was a collection of two snaps. She was standing in a dimly lit kitchen next to a counter. The pictures were similar and only differed in how Gabriella’s head was positioned. In the first snap, she looked at the camera with a sultry look on her face. The second image captured the model as she tilted her head just a bit.

Gabriella wore her hair down over one shoulder. Her makeup included smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and cheek contour. She also wore a nude shade on her lips. She added a bit of bling to her chic and casual look with a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, she asked her followers what their name was on Urban Dictionary while giving them a description of her own name. Her geotag also teased that she was “the best.”

Some of her fans played along, but others seemed to be too distracted by her incredible body to worry about what the website said about their names.

“From my view there is no doubt you are the best. Along with the SEXIEST and HOTTEST!” raved one admirer.

“Perfect balance of sexy and cute,” wrote a second follower.

“Good lord you are unbelievable,” a third commenter told her.

“It’s probably illegal to be that beautiful. Seriously,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Gabriella generally shows more skin than this. Earlier in the week, she showcased her curves in a pink snakeskin bikini that left little to the imagination.